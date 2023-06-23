HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,018 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

