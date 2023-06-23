HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

