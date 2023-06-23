HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,110 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

