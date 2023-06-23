Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 765,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,415,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

