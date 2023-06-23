H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

