Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0453

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $502,721.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,148.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00285618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00505655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00475917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00056265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

