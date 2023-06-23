Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.20

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.20 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.77). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 2,261,127 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 2,195.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencoat UK Wind

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($53,358.93). Also, insider Jim Smith purchased 10,160 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($19,500.96). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

