Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.20

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.20 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 138.30 ($1.77). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 2,261,127 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.21 and a beta of 0.20.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 2,195.12%.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
