Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,076 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

