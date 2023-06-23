Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 168,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

