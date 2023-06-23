Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XBI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,563. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.