Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 205,778 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 341.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,778 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 2,198,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

