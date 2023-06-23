Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.30. 363,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,611. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

