Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 549,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

