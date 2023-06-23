Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 330,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,916. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

