Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 106,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 160.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

