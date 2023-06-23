Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

