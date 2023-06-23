Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,980. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $617.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 27.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

