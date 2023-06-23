Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,889.82 or 0.09618192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $439,757.33 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
