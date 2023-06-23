Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

