Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.89

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $30.46. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 4,780 shares trading hands.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $435,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

