Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.