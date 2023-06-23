Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $325.01

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.01 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.02). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.15), with a volume of 10,230 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,041.67%.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

