Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 314,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 100,154 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

