Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 314,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 100,154 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth about $170,437,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

