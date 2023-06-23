Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) rose 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 680,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 180,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Glen Eagle Resources Trading Up 66.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

