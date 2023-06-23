Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $5.96. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 81,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 million, a P/E ratio of 145.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

