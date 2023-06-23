Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

