Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.49). 224,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 291,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,775.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.