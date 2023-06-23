Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Financial Contrast

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geely Automobile and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 846.23%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

This table compares Geely Automobile and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.55 $781.69 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 12,545.68 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -0.98

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Geely Automobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.