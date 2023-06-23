Geegoopuzzle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $784.70 million and $2.72 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00016944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,873.52 or 0.99999856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.22966707 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,715,582.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

