Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.81

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Gecina Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23.
About Gecina
Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.
Featured Articles
