GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 285

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBGPF. Barclays lowered their price objective on GB Group from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 420 ($5.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 515 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

GB Group Price Performance

GBGPF opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. GB Group has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

