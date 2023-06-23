Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 5.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,217,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $345.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.11 and its 200-day moving average is $329.83. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

