Galxe Trading Up 16.2% This Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Galxe has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and $9.76 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

