G-III Apparel Group (GIII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2023 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $21.00.

6/7/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00.

6/7/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $23.00.

6/7/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00.

5/20/2023 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2023 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.3 %

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 36,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 368,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

