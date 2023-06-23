Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 5,775,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,156,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after buying an additional 5,489,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after buying an additional 366,952 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

