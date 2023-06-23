Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 5,775,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,156,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.07.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
