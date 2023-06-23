Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 5,775,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,156,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

