FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

