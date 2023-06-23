Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $23.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 597,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Further Reading

