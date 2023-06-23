Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 668,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,638. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

