Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 89 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBB stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.