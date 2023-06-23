Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

