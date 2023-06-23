Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 36,977 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RVT opened at $13.57 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

