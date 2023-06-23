Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 16,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 695.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

