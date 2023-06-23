Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

