Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $433.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

