Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

