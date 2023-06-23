Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.50 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

