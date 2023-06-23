Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 13,262 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

