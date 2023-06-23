Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Activity at Flywire
In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,737 shares in the company, valued at $34,321,487.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Flywire Stock Down 2.0 %
FLYW stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Flywire has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Flywire from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.