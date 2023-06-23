Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,737 shares in the company, valued at $34,321,487.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Flywire has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

