Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,737 shares in the company, valued at $34,321,487.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Stock Down 2.0 %

FLYW stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Flywire has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.